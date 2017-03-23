Beyonce fan Ebony Banks received a call from the queen after her friends created a social-media campaign that went viral.

Ebony Banks, a senior at Alief Hastings High School in Houston, is battling stage four of a rare form of cancer. Knowing Banks’ dream was to meet Beyonce, her friends launched a campaign with the hashtag #EBOBMEETSBEYONCE in hopes of making it happen.

A few days after the hashtag went viral, Beyonce surprised Banks with a FaceTime phone call.

In a touching exchange, Banks lays in a hospital bed and says, “I love you, Beyoncé,” to which Queen Bey replies, “I love you.” Watch the clip below: