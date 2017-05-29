Now Playing
Posted: May 31, 2017

President Trump is launching one of those monthly subscription box service

President Trump is launching one of those monthly subscription box service
President Trump is launching one of those monthly subscription box service
President Trump is launching one of those monthly subscription box service
President Trump is launching one of those monthly subscription box service
President Trump is launching one of those monthly subscription box service

By Estee

Power 953 News

Get ready for it… sooooo President Trump is launching one of those monthly subscription box services . . . where you pay a set fee and get a box of STUFF every month.

They do this for everything from cosmetic samples to superhero toys.  Donald’s is called the BIG LEAGUE BOX, and every month it’ll be full of, “a handpicked bundle of exclusive and vintage official Donald J. Trump merchandise.”

Now usually, these things cost around 10 or 20 bucks.  But to get into Donald’s box, you’ll have to cough up a monthly fee of $69.  (Hollywood Reporter)

Betsy Klein

@betsy_klein

The Trump campaign is taking the @birchbox subscription approach, introducing the “big league box”

3:04 PM – 29 May 2017

