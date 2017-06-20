Sign in with your existing account
Prodigy Of Mobb Depp Has Passed Away
By
nigelsealy
Power 953 News
According to an Instagram post from rapper Nas. Prodigy from Mobb Depp has passed away at the age of 42.
In addition,
TMZ is reporting that his publicist a few days ago said that Prodigy was in the hospital in “Vegas after a Mobb Deep performance for complications caused by a sickle cell anemia crisis that he had since birth.
