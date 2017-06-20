Now Playing
Posted: June 20, 2017

Prodigy Of Mobb Depp Has Passed Away

NEW YORK, NY - JULY 23: Rapper Prodigy of Mobb Deep attends the Cinemax screening, panel and reception for 'The Knick' on July 23, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for HBO)
By nigelsealy

Power 953 News

According to an Instagram post from rapper Nas. Prodigy from Mobb Depp has passed away at the age of 42.

In addition, TMZ is reporting that his publicist a few days ago said that Prodigy was in the hospital in “Vegas after a Mobb Deep performance for complications caused by a sickle cell anemia crisis that he had since birth.


