By Estee

Power 953 News

Her name was Joi Harris, and she was considered the first African-American female professional road racer. This was her first movie as a stunt performer, but she was an experienced motorbike racer.

She’d been rehearsing the stunt throughout the weekend, and had done several perfect takes yesterday. But on the last one, she lost control, and the motorcycle crashed. She was thrown from the bike . . . through a building window.

She wasn’t wearing a helmet at the time, because the character she was playing isn’t wearing one in the scene. She’s was doing the stunt as Domino, who’s played by Zazie Beetz in the movie.

Ryan Reynolds Tweeted, “We’re heartbroken, shocked, and devastated . . . my heart pours out to family and loved ones.”

It’s unclear how long production will be held up. Earlier this year, a stuntman was killed on the set of “The Walking Dead”, when he fell off a balcony.