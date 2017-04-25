Now Playing
Posted: April 25, 2017

It’s prom season! And one teen showed, great style can also have a great message

By Estee

Power 953 News

Seventeen-year-old Milan Morris’ prom dress is gorgeous. But her outfit is getting attention because of the Black Lives Matter message it conveys.

Morris’ floor-length gown, designed by Florida-based Terrance Torrence, featured black and white images of Trayvon Martin, Sandra Bland, Michael Brown, and more of the lives we have lost in recent years to police brutality.

Torrence, a West Palm Beach based designer who also works in Miami and Atlanta, was the dressmaker who brought the whole look together.

 


