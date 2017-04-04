Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop

Posted: April 04, 2017

PUMA Sues Forever 21 Over Knock-Off Versions Of Rihanna Sneakers

Comments

Related

View Larger
PUMA Sues Forever 21 Over Knock-Off Versions Of Rihanna Sneakers
View Larger
PUMA Sues Forever 21 Over Knock-Off Versions Of Rihanna Sneakers
View Larger
PUMA Sues Forever 21 Over Knock-Off Versions Of Rihanna Sneakers
View Larger
PUMA Sues Forever 21 Over Knock-Off Versions Of Rihanna Sneakers

By nigelsealy

Power 953 News

PUMA sues Forever 21 because they were selling knock off versions of Rihanna successful PUMA sneakers at there stores.

According to PUMA lawsuit, Forever 21 copied 3  designs of Rihanna’s collection with PUMA in which they try “to trade on the substantial goodwill of Puma, Rihanna, and the Fenty shoes.”

In addition,  Forever 21 was selling a sneaker called “Yoki Sneakers” which is clearly the same as Rihanna PUMA Creeper sneaker.

Below are some examples,

Puma said in there lawsuit,

“In an attempt to ride the coattails of Puma’s substantial investment in and success with the Fenty Shoes, [Forever 21] is using the Fenty Trade Dress to offer for sale, distribute, market, and/or sell competing shoes that are confusingly similar to the Fenty Shoes. As reflected in side-by-side comparisons, [Forever 21’s] infringing shoes are confusingly similar to the Fenty Trade Dress.”


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Follow POWER 95.3
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation