Posted: August 24, 2017

Quavo from Migos wants to create a National Anthem that will unify “all races”

By Estee

Power 953 News

Quavo from Migos wants to create a National Anthem that will unify “all races.”  There was a  petition going around asking that he record a new anthem.  It got more than 7,000 signatures, so the paparazzi asked him what he thought.

He said, “I’d love to do it, but I wanna do a 2017 national anthem for both people and for all races . . . something that’s representing now . . . something that’s representing the modern day . . . [maybe I could] get with some good musicians, and write something that’s very strong and powerful.”

 


