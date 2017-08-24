By Estee

Quavo from Migos wants to create a National Anthem that will unify “all races.” There was a petition going around asking that he record a new anthem. It got more than 7,000 signatures, so the paparazzi asked him what he thought.

He said, “I’d love to do it, but I wanna do a 2017 national anthem for both people and for all races . . . something that’s representing now . . . something that’s representing the modern day . . . [maybe I could] get with some good musicians, and write something that’s very strong and powerful.”