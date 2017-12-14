Now Playing
Posted: December 14, 2017

Quavo’s LeBron Surprise

By Estee

Power 953 News

Quavo hooked his former high school basketball team up with new LeBron James sneakers.  They were pretty surprised.

Quavo had showed up at one of their recent practices in a white Lamborghini . . . and greeted each player on the court before leading them to the locker room to give them their custom LeBron 15s.  The school is Berkmar High School in Georgia.


