Rapper YG Pulled Over, Refused to Get Out Of Car
By
Estee
Power 953 News
YG got pulled over near Los Angeles last Wednesday for tinted windows and he REFUSED to get out of his car. The cops asked for
his license and registration, and he said “no.” Then he wouldn’t get out, because he was scared they might rough him up.
So, a BUNCH of cop cars showed up, and he DID eventually get out. It turned out he didn’t have his license on him. So, they
charged him for that . . . for the tinted windows . . . and for not having any license plates.
