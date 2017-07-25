Sign in with your existing account
Rapper The Game Comes to Usher Defense
By
nigelsealy
Power 953 News
Usher has been quiet since the incident broke last week for allegedly giving a woman a STD. The first woman who accused Usher
giving her a STD was his ex wife best friend who he allegedly paid her $1.1 million settlement back in 2012.
Now another woman is accusing Usher of giving her an STD which she tested posted for an suing the R&B star for $20 million.
The Game caught wind of the ongoing story about Usher an timed in he said “Stop tryna tear n**** down with all this maybe
bogus sh**……. Jane Doe this & Jane Doe that.. a week ago everybody were usher fans, now because of a health condition
he may or may not have, its fuck usher, stay away from him, his wife should’ve done this etc…. 1/2 the people commenting in
here ain’t even took a shower”.
