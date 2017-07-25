Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop

Posted: July 25, 2017

Rapper The Game Comes to Usher Defense

Comments

By nigelsealy

Power 953 News

Usher has been quiet since the incident broke last week for allegedly giving a woman a STD.  The first woman who accused Usher giving her a STD was his ex wife best friend who he allegedly paid her $1.1 million settlement back in 2012.

Now another woman is accusing Usher of giving her an STD which she tested posted for an suing the R&amp;B star for $20 million.

The Game caught wind of the ongoing story about Usher an timed in he said “Stop tryna tear n**** down with all this maybe bogus sh**……. Jane Doe this &amp; Jane Doe that.. a week ago everybody were usher fans, now because of a health condition he may or may not have, its fuck usher, stay away from him, his wife should’ve done this etc…. 1/2 the people commenting in here ain’t even took a shower”.


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Follow POWER 95.3
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation