Posted: June 26, 2017

Remy Ma Slams Nicki Minaj During BET Acceptance Speech

Remy Ma Slams Nicki Minaj During BET Acceptance Speech
LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 25: Remy Ma at the 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Square on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Maury Phillips/Getty Images)
Remy Ma Slams Nicki Minaj During BET Acceptance Speech
Remy Ma Slams Nicki Minaj During BET Acceptance Speech

By nigelsealy

Power 953 News

Normally the BET Best Female Hip-Hop Artist  goes to Nicki Minaj. But at this year’s BET Awards Nicki Minaj winning streak was put to a  stop by  her arch enemy Remy Mae.

Remy Mae through plenty of shade with out mentioning Nicki Minaj name.

Remy said “Are you dumb” and then went in on Nicki with this statement “I just wanna say, ‘Y’all bitches got fat while we starved/Shots in your ass, pads in your bras/Y’all some liars it ain’t no facts in your songs/And yeah that crown is coming back to the Bronx”

Check out Remy Mae response :


