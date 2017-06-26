Sign in with your existing account
Remy Ma Slams Nicki Minaj During BET Acceptance Speech
By
nigelsealy
Power 953 News
Normally the BET Best Female Hip-Hop Artist goes to Nicki Minaj. But at this year’s BET Awards Nicki Minaj winning streak was put to a stop by her arch enemy Remy Mae.
Remy Mae through plenty of shade with out mentioning Nicki Minaj name.
Remy said “Are you dumb” and then went in on Nicki with this statement “I just wanna say, ‘Y’all bitches got fat while we starved/Shots in your ass, pads in your bras/Y’all some liars it ain’t no facts in your songs/And yeah that crown is coming back to the Bronx”
Check out Remy Mae response :
