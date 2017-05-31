Now Playing
Posted: May 31, 2017

Rich Homie Quan Arrested for Drugs

NEW YORK, NY - JULY 11: Rapper Rich Homie Quan attends the VH1 Hip Hop Honors: All Hail The Queens at David Geffen Hall on July 11, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for VH1)
By nigelsealy

Power 953 News

Atlanta rapper Rich Homie Quan was booked over the weekend for a felony for having an undisclosed amount of weed. 

According to TMZ, Rich Homie Quan and people in his entourage was arrested “on suspicion of possession of a stolen gun and drugs. He still in jail will have a bond hearing this Friday.

Rich Homie Quan could face up to 30 years in jail if he is found convicted.

 


