Rich Homie Quan Arrested for Drugs
By
nigelsealy
Power 953 News
Atlanta rapper Rich Homie Quan was booked over the weekend for a felony for having an undisclosed amount of weed.
According to
TMZ, Rich Homie Quan and people in his entourage was arrested “on suspicion of possession of a stolen gun and drugs. He still in jail will have a bond hearing this Friday.
Rich Homie Quan could face up to 30 years in jail if he is found convicted.
