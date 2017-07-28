By Estee

Rick Ross made a mistake when he said that he hadn’t signed any female artists to his label because he’d just end up having sex with them.

He issued an apology yesterday saying it was “insensitive,” and he added, “[It’s] a mistake I regret. I hope to use my mistake, my platform, and the community to create positive discussion to implement change on a very important issue.

“Respect for the ones who stand up to say ‘Hey, that isn’t right.’ Now it’s time to accept responsibility and all do better.” That’s the GOOD part. He also said, quote, “My comment is not reflection of my beliefs on the issue,” which SOUNDS good . . . but that’s a little hard to believe. Read the whole thing, here.