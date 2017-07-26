Rick Ross has never signed a female rapper.  Find out why:

By Estee

Power 953 News

Rick Ross has never signed a female rapper. Not because he thinks they’re weak on the mic, but because HE’S weak in the GROIN.

In a recent radio show, he said, “I never did it because I always thought, like, I would end up [effing] a female rapper and [effing] the business up.

“I’m so focused on my business. I just, I gotta be honest with you. You know, she looking good. I’m spending so much money on her photo shoots. I gotta [eff] a couple times.”