Posted: July 26, 2017

Rick Ross has never signed a female rapper.  Find out why:

By Estee

Power 953 News

Rick Ross has never signed a female rapper.  Not because he thinks they’re weak on the mic, but because HE’S weak in the GROIN.

In a recent radio show, he said, “I never did it because I always thought, like, I would end up [effing] a female rapper and [effing] the business up.

“I’m so focused on my business.  I just, I gotta be honest with you.  You know, she looking good.  I’m spending so much money on her photo shoots. I gotta [eff] a couple times.”


