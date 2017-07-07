Now Playing
Posted: July 07, 2017

Rick Ross Sued After He Was A No-Show For Concert

By Estee

Power 953 News

Washington County Family Entertainment says it hired Rick for an outdoor concert at Wild Things Park in Pennsylvania, but Ross bailed just 2 days before the show.

According to the suit, Rick’s contract said he “cannot cancel once the contract is executed and tickets are on sale.”  WCFE says Rick’s camp explained it had to cancel Rick’s entire weekend lineup due to family and health issues.  The problem is … Rick go$150k up front, according to docs, but he’s refunded less than half that amount.

WCFE is suing to get the remaining $87,500 balance plus expenses.


