Rihanna Addresses SnapChat Domestic Violence Controversy

By nigelsealy

Power 953 News

Rihanna finally addressed Snapchat domestic violence picture that had a picture of her an former boyfriend Chris Brown. In the ad it said would you rather slap Rihanna or punch Chris Brown.

In statement posted on Rihanna’s Instagram stories she said:

Now SNAPCHAT I know you already know you ain’t my fav app out there! But I’m just trying to figure out what the point was with this mess! I’d love to call it ignorance, but I know you ain’t that dumb! You spent money to animate something that would intentionally bring shame to DV [domestic violence] victims and made a joke of it!!! This isn’t about my personal feelings, cause I don’t have much of them…but all the women, children and men that have been victims of DV in the past and especially the ones who haven’t made it out yet….you let us down! Shame on you. Throw the whole app-ology away.”