Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop

Posted: May 23, 2017

Rihanna and Lupita Nyongo Team Up in a New Movie

Comments

Related

View Larger
Rihanna and Lupita Nyongo Team Up in a New Movie
PARIS, FRANCE - MARCH 05: Singer Rihanna and actress Lupita Nyong'o attend the Miu Miu show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2014-2015 on March 5, 2014 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
View Larger
Rihanna and Lupita Nyongo Team Up in a New Movie
View Larger
Rihanna and Lupita Nyongo Team Up in a New Movie

By nigelsealy

Power 953 News

Fans of Rihanna and Lupita have been waiting patiently for 3 years for a movie with the duo to happen.

Now, it has been confirmed Rihanna and Lupita will be working with director Ava DuVernay in a new movie for Netflix.

It started over a meme that was posted 3 years ago with Rihanna and Lupita  sitting at a Miu Miu fashion back in 2014.


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Follow POWER 95.3
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation