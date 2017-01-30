Now Playing
Posted: January 30, 2017

Rihanna & Azealia Banks Beef, Banks Takes Low Blow

Rihanna & Azealia Banks Beef, Banks Takes Low Blow

Azealia Banks completely flipped out on Rihanna on Instagram, because she didn’t like how Rihanna was badmouthing President Trump.

They exchanged fire in several more posts . . . and then Azealia took a low blow when she posted a screenshot of Rihanna’s phone number.  Of course a whole bunch of people began calling that number.

It has been disconnected, and Azealia deleted the post.


