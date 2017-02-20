Now Playing
Posted: February 20, 2017

Rihanna Drops Cosmetic Line

Rihanna’s new makeup line, Fenty Beauty, will officially debut at a Sephora. She as an Instagram showing off the products, FentyBeautyCosmetics.

And for all makeup artists, her brand is holding open castings for makeup artists around the U.S.

The best part? Finalists will be applying makeup on Rihanna herself for the last stage of the interview process.

We don’t know about you, but we’re finding it pretty hard to think of a better boss than Badgal RiRi.

 


