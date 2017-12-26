Now Playing
Posted: December 26, 2017

Rihanna Got The Bad End Of Christmas From Santa

By nigelsealy

Power 953 News

Rihanna spent her Christmas in her native country of Barbados. But instead of having fun time and relaxing Rihanna apparently got a cold.

Rihanna went on her Instagram and told her fans on “1st day of Christmas Santa gave to me: the cold!!! In addition, Rihanna said:when you sick af but yo friend let you wear his dress!

Rihanna still took the time to take a picture which is a majority of people mood after Christmas.

Check out her post below:

Instagram Photo


