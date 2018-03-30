Now Playing
Posted: March 30, 2018

Rihanna Inspires Howard University Protests

Rihanna Inspires Howard University Protests

By Estee

Power 953 News

Rihanna’s  “Bitch Better Have My Money” now seems to be the theme song for Howard University students protesting the school’s massive financial aid scandal.

A crowd of students stormed the school’s administration building and chanted RiRi’s lyrics in response to the school firing 6 employees for mishandling more than $1 million intended for low-income students.

Philip Lewis

✔ @Phil_Lewis_

Howard students found out employees stole over $1M in financial aid so they took over their Administration building and started singing ‘Bitch Better Have My Money.”

The university’s president, Wayne Fredrick, released a statement Wednesday saying the school found out about the allegations back in December 2016, investigated the matter and then fired the alleged thieves last year.

