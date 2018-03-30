Rihanna Inspires Howard University Protests

Rihanna’s
“Bitch Better Have My Money” now seems to be the theme song for Howard University students protesting the school’s massive
financial aid scandal.
A crowd of students stormed the school’s administration building and chanted RiRi’s lyrics in response to the school firing
6 employees for mishandling more than $1 million intended for low-income students.
Philip Lewis
@Phil_Lewis_
Howard students found out employees stole over $1M in financial aid so they took over their Administration building and started
singing ‘Bitch Better Have My Money.”
The university’s president, Wayne Fredrick, released a statement Wednesday saying the school found out about the allegations
back in December 2016, investigated the matter and then fired the alleged thieves last year.
