Posted: May 31, 2017

Rihanna Remembers A Fan Who Passed Away

Rihanna Remembers A Fan Who Passed Away
LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 13: Singer Rihanna performs onstage during the 2016 MusiCares Person of the Year honoring Lionel Richie at the Los Angeles Convention Center on February 13, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS)
Rihanna Remembers A Fan Who Passed Away
Rihanna Remembers A Fan Who Passed Away

By nigelsealy

Power 953 News

Rihanna took time out of her busy schedule to remember a fan.

Rihanna posted a heartfelt message that a fan named Natalie wrote to before she passed away.

Rihanna captioned the post “we lost one of our soldiers… sending love to your family and loved ones, and to your extended family here in the navy! we’re sad to lose you @bajan_navy get your beauty sleep until we meet…#ripNatalie.” Natalie’s sister has since expressed gratitude to the music superstar for the kind words.

You can see the post below.

 


