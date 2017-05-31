Rihanna Remembers A Fan Who Passed Away

Rihanna took time out of her busy schedule to remember a fan.

Rihanna posted a heartfelt message that a fan named Natalie wrote to before she passed away.

Rihanna captioned the post “we lost one of our soldiers… sending love to your family and loved ones, and to your extended family here in the navy! we’re sad to lose you @bajan_navy get your beauty sleep until we meet…#ripNatalie.” Natalie’s sister has since expressed gratitude to the music superstar for the kind words.

You can see the post below.