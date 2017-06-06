Rihanna Responds To Weight Gain With Gucci Mane Meme

Rihanna has been silent over the past couple days over people fat shamming her in recent days. The ‘Diamond’ singer broke her silence on a post on Instagram using a ‘Gucci Mane inspired meme to respond to all her haters.

Rihanna’s post said “If you can’t handle me at my 2007 Gucci Mane, you don’t deserve me at my 2017 Gucci Mane,”.