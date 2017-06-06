Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop

Posted: June 06, 2017

Rihanna Responds To Weight Gain With Gucci Mane Meme

Comments

Related

View Larger
Rihanna Responds To Weight Gain With Gucci Mane Meme
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 22: Honoree Rihanna makes acceptance remarks on stage during the 69th Annual Parsons Benefit at Pier 60 on May 22, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by JP Yim/Getty Images for The New School)
View Larger
Rihanna Responds To Weight Gain With Gucci Mane Meme
View Larger
Rihanna Responds To Weight Gain With Gucci Mane Meme

By nigelsealy

Power 953 News

Rihanna has been silent over the past couple days over people fat shamming her in recent days. The ‘Diamond’ singer broke her silence on a post on Instagram using a ‘Gucci Mane inspired meme to respond to all her haters.

Rihanna’s post said “If you can’t handle me at my 2007 Gucci Mane, you don’t deserve me at my 2017 Gucci Mane,”.

 


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Follow POWER 95.3
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation