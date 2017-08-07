Now Playing
Posted: August 07, 2017

Rihanna Sparkles it up in Barbados

By nigelsealy

Power 953 News

Every year Rihanna goes back to her hometown of Barbados for Crop Over Festival. Rihanna did not disappoint this year.  Rihanna wore “aqua-colored hair and a feathered headdress to match the other plumage attached to her costume”.

Rihanna wasn’t seen with her rumor flame Hassan Jameel while in Barbados. But fans did not care they were focus on Rihanna’s outfit.


There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
