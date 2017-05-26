Now Playing
Posted: May 26, 2017

Rihanna's Teams Up With DJ Khaled for Grateful Album

Rihanna’s Teams Up With DJ Khaled for Grateful Album

nigelsealy

Power 953 News

DJ Khaled has official got the vocals from Rihanna  for his new album called #Grateful. In a post on Instagram DJ Khaled said “Hey @badgalriri daddy told me you liked the flowers I hoped you did!! Thanks for getting the vocals in so fast executive producing the #grateful album hasn’t been easy…”

We will have to wait an see what DJ Khaled cooks up with his song with Rihanna.


