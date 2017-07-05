Now Playing
Posted: July 05, 2017

Rob Kardashian Airs Out Blac Chyna Dirty Laundry

HOLLYWOOD, CA - MAY 10: Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna arrive at her Blac Chyna Birthday Celebration And Unveiling Of Her 'Chymoji' Emoji Collection at the Hard Rock Cafe on May 10, 2016 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images)
By nigelsealy

Power 953 News

Rob Kardashian wasn’t pleased when he found out that Blac Chyna cheated on him.

So instead of letting it go and  moving on with his life, Rob decided to use his social media and vent about Blac Chyna.

The on / off again couple are at odds again and Rob is not with Blac Chyna shenanigans .

Follow the drama below:

 


