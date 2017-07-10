Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop

Posted: July 10, 2017

Rob Kardashian’s Attorney Heads To Court

Comments

By Estee

Power 953 News

Rob Kardashian’s  lawyer will appear in court today to tell the judge that Rob has agreed to stop attacking/bullying Blac Chyna on social media.

This, of course, stems from Blac Chyna’s threat to file a lawsuit against Rob.

Our sources say Shapiro will attempt to assure the judge Rob will not post intimate pics of Chyna, nor will he post her medical or other personal information.  And … no more slut shaming.


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Follow POWER 95.3
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation