Rob Kardashian’s Attorney Heads To Court

By Estee

Power 953 News

Rob Kardashian’s lawyer will appear in court today to tell the judge that Rob has agreed to stop attacking/bullying Blac Chyna on social media.

This, of course, stems from Blac Chyna’s threat to file a lawsuit against Rob.

Our sources say Shapiro will attempt to assure the judge Rob will not post intimate pics of Chyna, nor will he post her medical or other personal information. And … no more slut shaming.