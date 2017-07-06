Now Playing
Posted: July 06, 2017

Rob Kardashian Posted Nude Pics of His Baby Mama After He Found Out She Cheated

Rob Kardashian Posted Nude Pics of His Baby Mama After He Found Out She Cheated
HOLLYWOOD, CA - MAY 10: Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna arrive at her Blac Chyna Birthday Celebration And Unveiling Of Her 'Chymoji' Emoji Collection at the Hard Rock Cafe on May 10, 2016 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images)
Rob Kardashian Posted Nude Pics of His Baby Mama After He Found Out She Cheated

By Estee

Power 953 News

Rob Kardashian got kicked off Instagram yesterday for posting nude “revenge porn” photos of his baby-mama Blac Chyna . . . and then attacking her for allegedly cheating on him.

It all started over the weekend, when Rob found out Chyna was cheating with some guy . . . because that guy had posted a picture of himself in their bed, wearing Rob’s Versace robe.

So he went crazy on her, so she sent him a video of herself IN BED with the other man . . . which Rob turned around and POSTED on social media.

When he got kicked off Instagram, he moved his rant over to Twitter, minus the pictures.

Chyna responded by claiming Rob physically abused her, and also cheated on HER with multiple women.

And Chyna’s NOT going to just let this go.  She has contacted lawyers.

__

No matter who’s at fault for the relationship drama, the important thing here is that Rob posted nude pictures of Blac Chyna without her consent.  So could he be brought up on charges of REVENGE PORN?

You would think so.  But one of the qualifications of revenge porn under California law is that the material is made public with the intent of causing the victim emotional distress.

And according to TMZ, Chyna actually liked the pics when Rob posted them on Instagram.  So it might be hard to claim he caused her emotional distress.

Then again, he INTENDED to cause her emotional distress . . . so even if he failed at that, there might still be a case there.


