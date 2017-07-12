Now Playing
Posted: July 12, 2017

Rob Kardashian is super apologetic for blasting Blac Chyna

By Estee

Power 953 News

Rob Kardashian is super apologetic for slut shaming Blac Chyna.

Rob has spoken with all of his sisters and his mom, telling them he regrets posting all her nude pics and medical info on social media.

He said he also regrets staying with her as long as he did.

The Kardashian women warned him Chyna was “bad news” and he should stay away, but obviously he didn’t listen.

We’re told Rob and family have stayed quiet through the ordeal in an effort to stop the back and forth in the best interest of his daughter.


