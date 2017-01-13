Now Playing
Posted: January 13, 2017

Robin Thicke accused of child abuse by ex-wife Paula Patton

Robin Thicke accused of child abuse by ex-wife Paula Patton

Robin Thicke and ex-wife Paula Patton have been in a nasty custody fight over their 6-year-old son.

Julian told school officials at the beginning of  the year his dad had spanked him … more than once. The school reported the incident to the L.A. County Dept. of Children and Family Services on January 3rd, and the Dept. opened an investigation.

Paula then began denying Robin access to their son, and filed an emergency order asking the family law judge to restrict Robin’s contact with Julian to monitored daytime visits only.

But Robin says Paula is just saying all of this because she’s mad that he didn’t let her into his dad’s funeral.

 


