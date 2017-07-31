Now Playing
Posted: July 31, 2017

A-Rod Gives Fans 2-For-1 Deal at Memorabilia Signing

By Estee

Power 953 News

Alex Rodriguez fans got a 2-for-1 deal when JLO unexpectedly showed up at a sports memorabilia show.

J Lo surprised the Chicago crowd at the National Sports Collectors Convention when 10 minutes into A-Rod’s signing session, she popped out from behind a curtain and sat next to him.

We’re told Jennifer sat there looking soooo in love as he signed items for fans — minimum $150 a pop — and she frequently stood up to snap pics of him.


