Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop

Posted: January 19, 2018

Ja Rule Declares War Against 50 Cent

Comments

By nigelsealy

Power 953 News

The ongoing feud with Ja Rule and 50 Cent just got restarted. Today on Twitter, Ja Rule went off on 50 Cent and called him a p***y. In addition, Ja Rule said:

“Let’s be clear I mind my business, but for some reason 50 Cent keeps my name in his mouth. I think he’d rather have my dick in his mouth. Yo O’shea Jackson Jr. stay sucker free my brother. 50 Cent ain’t killing nothing, ain’t letting nothing die. I smell pussy is that you fif?”

The beef between Ja Rule started when 50 Cent said that he would put Ja Rule to bed.

Below is Ja Rule tweets:

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Follow POWER 95.3
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation