Ja Rule Declares War Against 50 Cent

By nigelsealy

Power 953 News

The ongoing feud with Ja Rule and 50 Cent just got restarted. Today on Twitter, Ja Rule went off on 50 Cent and called him a p***y. In addition, Ja Rule said:

“Let’s be clear I mind my business, but for some reason 50 Cent keeps my name in his mouth. I think he’d rather have my dick in his mouth. Yo O’shea Jackson Jr. stay sucker free my brother. 50 Cent ain’t killing nothing, ain’t letting nothing die. I smell pussy is that you fif?”

The beef between Ja Rule started when 50 Cent said that he would put Ja Rule to bed.

Below is Ja Rule tweets:

From NOW ON EVERYONE CAN REFER TO @50cent as #ticklebooty not fif not fiddy… #ticklebooty that’s his name call him it to his FACE he ain’t gonna do SHIT… and if he does sue him like he did me… #Murderinctvseries — Ja Rule (@Ruleyork) January 19, 2018

Dick riding is NOT a form of transportation… it’s getting you nowhere!!! — Ja Rule (@Ruleyork) January 19, 2018

Oh and while I’m at it #denoftheives is TRASH… 34% rotten tomatoes save your money!!! Catch it on cable… lmao #Murderinctvseries — Ja Rule (@Ruleyork) January 19, 2018

I ain’t filthy rich or wealthy I said Rich bitch and that is #FACT https://t.co/ak2A2EZffv — Ja Rule (@Ruleyork) January 19, 2018

This nigga ain’t got no swag… lmao that classic s-curl tho… pic.twitter.com/HSWkdl88ev — Ja Rule (@Ruleyork) January 19, 2018