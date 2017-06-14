Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop

Posted: June 14, 2017

Rumors Are Saying That Beyoncé Is In Labor

Comments

Related

View Larger
Rumors Are Saying That Beyoncé Is In Labor
View Larger
Rumors Are Saying That Beyoncé Is In Labor
View Larger
Rumors Are Saying That Beyoncé Is In Labor

By nigelsealy

Power 953 News

Beyoncé has not posted a picture in the past couple weeks leading many to think she might of had the twins.

According to The Shade Room,  a tip from an unknown source said

“My homegirl works at UCLA Hospital and she spilled some tea about my girl Queen Bey!

She told me that Beyoncé and her team showed up to the hospital and that they’re in the process of shutting down the whole 5th floor. She also said that they’re moving patients to another building”.

In addition, there was a post from hair guru Chuck Amos saying “Hang in there, mama! to Beyonce


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Follow POWER 95.3
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation