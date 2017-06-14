Rumors Are Saying That Beyoncé Is In Labor

Beyoncé has not posted a picture in the past couple weeks leading many to think she might of had the twins.

According to The Shade Room, a tip from an unknown source said

“My homegirl works at UCLA Hospital and she spilled some tea about my girl Queen Bey!

She told me that Beyoncé and her team showed up to the hospital and that they’re in the process of shutting down the whole 5th floor. She also said that they’re moving patients to another building”.

In addition, there was a post from hair guru Chuck Amos saying “Hang in there, mama! to Beyonce