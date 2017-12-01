By Estee

Power 953 News

The alleged victim is jenny Lumet. She wrote the Anne Hathaway movie “Rachel Getting Married”, and was one of the writers of this year’s “Mummy” movie. She’s the daughter of filmmaker Sidney Lumet, and the granddaughter of singer Lena Horne.

Jenny wrote a piece for the “Hollywood Reporter” yesterday, saying that in 1991, Simmons took her to his apartment against her will and sexually assaulted her.

After it came out, Simmons issued the following statement . . . “I have been informed with great anguish of Jenny Lumet’s recollection about our night together in 1991.

“I know Jenny and her family and have seen her several times over the years since the evening she described. While her memory of that evening is very different from mine, it is now clear to me that her feelings of fear and intimidation are real.

“While I have never been violent, I have been thoughtless and insensitive in some of my relationships over many decades, and I sincerely apologize.

“This is a time of great transition. The voices of the voiceless, those who have been hurt or shamed, deserve and need to be heard.

“As the corridors of power inevitably make way for a new generation, I don’t want to be a distraction, so I am removing myself from the businesses that I founded.

“The companies will now be run by a new and diverse generation of extraordinary executives who are moving the culture and consciousness forward. I will convert the studio for yogic science into a not-for-profit center of learning and healing.

“As for me, I will step aside and commit myself to continuing my personal growth, spiritual learning and above all to listening.”

(On a related note, HBO has removed Russell’s name from the series “All Def Comedy”, which premieres tonight . . . and J.C. Penney is dropping his clothing line.)