By Estee

Power 953 News

Russia is BANNED from the 2018 Winter Olympics after the country was caught running a MASSIVE doping scheme.

Athletes from Russia won’t be allowed to:

compete representing the nation

the Russian flag won’t be flown

officials from the country aren’t welcome in PyeongChang, South Korea.

Russian athletes — who can prove they aren’t doping — can compete under a neutral flag … meaning they aren’t reppin’ a specific country.

The United States Olympic Committee addressed the punishment, saying … “The IOC took a strong and principled decision. There were no perfect options, but this decision will clearly make it less likely that this ever happens again. Now it is time to look ahead to PyeongChang.”

It’s unclear if, and how, Russia will attempt to counter the IOC’s decision.