Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop

Posted: December 06, 2017

Russia is BANNED from the 2018 Winter Olympics after the country was caught running a MASSIVE doping scheme

Comments

By Estee

Power 953 News

Russia is BANNED from the 2018 Winter Olympics after the country was caught running a MASSIVE doping scheme.

Athletes from Russia won’t be allowed to:

  • compete representing the nation
  • the Russian flag won’t be flown
  • officials from the country aren’t welcome in PyeongChang, South Korea.

Russian athletes — who can prove they aren’t doping — can compete under a neutral flag … meaning they aren’t reppin’ a specific country.

The United States Olympic Committee addressed the punishment, saying … “The IOC took a strong and principled decision. There were no perfect options, but this decision will clearly make it less likely that this ever happens again. Now it is time to look ahead to PyeongChang.”

It’s unclear if, and how, Russia will attempt to counter the IOC’s decision.


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Follow POWER 95.3
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation