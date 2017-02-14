Now Playing
Posted: February 14, 2017

Saw Lil Yachty’s Rainbow Colored Grills? Guess how much they cost

Lil Yachty dropped $35K on the RAINBOW grill he had in his mouth at the Grammys.  Each tooth featured a different jewel, including white, blue, and yellow diamonds, red rubies, and green emeralds.


