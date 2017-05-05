Now Playing
Posted: May 05, 2017

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd Get Momma’s Stamp of Approval

By Estee

Power 953 News

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2017 Met Gala in New York City.

They posted photos on social media and Weeknd’s picture received the sweetest stamp of approval from Gomez’s mother, Mandy Teefey.

“Glowing, smiling, looking health and equal love,” she wrote. “”Mama is happy XO.”

Teefey wrote the comment under her account Kicked to the Curb Productions, which produced the breakout Netflix hit “13 Reasons Why.”


