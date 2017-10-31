Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop

Posted: October 31, 2017

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd have broken up!

Comments

By Estee

Power 953 News

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd have broken up, after about 10 months together.

A source says, “It’s been hard with him being on tour and her shooting in New York.  That wasn’t easy on them.”

Distance can definitely play a major role in relationship difficulties. It’s so hard to be away from the person that you love. Wish Selena and Weeknd the best! Hope they can still be friends.

 


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Follow POWER 95.3
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation