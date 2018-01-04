Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop

Posted: January 05, 2018

Serena Williams has dropped out of the Australian Open

Comments

Related

View Larger
Serena Williams has dropped out of the Australian Open

By Estee

Power 953 News

Serena Williams has dropped out of the Australian Open, which is set to begin in 10 days.

Serena gave birth to her first child in September, and she’d planned on beginning her comeback in Australia, where she’s the defending champion.  But last week she lost to Jelena Ostapenko in her first match since giving birth.

In a Snapchat  post, she said, “Although I’m super close, I’m not where I personally want to be.  My coach and team always said ‘Only go to tournaments when you are prepared to go all the way.’

“With that being said I’m disappointed to say I’ve decided not to compete in The Australian Open this year.”

As you may recall, Serena won her record 23rd Grand Slam title at last year’s Australian Open . . . while she was nine weeks pregnant.

BBC Tennis

✔ @bbctennis

Serena Williams will not defend her Australian Open title.

Four months after giving birth she’s “not where I personally want to be.”

Twitter Ads info and privacy

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Follow POWER 95.3
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation