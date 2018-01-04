By Estee

Power 953 News

Serena Williams has dropped out of the Australian Open, which is set to begin in 10 days.

Serena gave birth to her first child in September, and she’d planned on beginning her comeback in Australia, where she’s the defending champion. But last week she lost to Jelena Ostapenko in her first match since giving birth.

In a Snapchat post, she said, “Although I’m super close, I’m not where I personally want to be. My coach and team always said ‘Only go to tournaments when you are prepared to go all the way.’

“With that being said I’m disappointed to say I’ve decided not to compete in The Australian Open this year.”

As you may recall, Serena won her record 23rd Grand Slam title at last year’s Australian Open . . . while she was nine weeks pregnant.