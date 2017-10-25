Now Playing
Posted: October 25, 2017

E! Is Shelling Out $150 Million to Keep the Kardashians Into 2019

By Estee

Power 953 News

A couple weeks ago, the show  “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” celebrated its 10th anniversary.  And now we just learned that they’ve just signed a new $150 MILLION deal to extend  “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” into 2019.

E! is paying the Kardashian family $30 million per season.

This is a bump from their last deal in 2015, which paid them $100 million for five seasons, which of course breaks down to $20 million per season.

All we know is that Kris Jenner gets $15 million off the top because she serves as the family’s manager, and her fee is 10%.

 


