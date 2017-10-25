Sign in with your existing account
E! Is Shelling Out $150 Million to Keep the Kardashians Into 2019
By
Estee
Power 953 News
A couple weeks ago, the show
“Keeping Up with the Kardashians” celebrated its 10th anniversary. And now we just learned that they’ve just signed a new $150 MILLION deal to extend
“Keeping Up with the Kardashians” into 2019.
E! is paying the Kardashian family $30 million per season.
This is a bump from their last deal in 2015, which paid them $100 million for five seasons, which of course breaks down to
$20 million per season.
All we know is that Kris Jenner gets $15 million off the top because she serves as the family’s manager, and her fee is 10%.
