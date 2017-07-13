Shia LeBeouf Caught on Camera during Arrest Being Unbelievably Racist

By Estee

More videos of Shia LaBeouf are coming out. He is being super racist in the vids. they stem from his arrest over the weekend in Savannah, Georgia.

He thinks he was only arrested because he was white, and not at all because he was WASTED in public.

He’s upset at the black cop for hauling him in for bumming cigarettes, and he’s mad at the white cop for going along with it. Obviously, both were just doing their jobs.

The latest videos have Shia telling the black cop he’s going to hell, and telling the white cop that he must be feeling ashamed because his wife prefers black men.

Regardless, Shia released a statement last night admitting that he has sunken to a new low.” He said, “I’m deeply ashamed of my behavior and make no excuse for it.

“My actions warrant a very sincere apology to the arresting officers, and I am grateful for their restraint.

“My outright disrespect for authority is problematic to say the least, and completely destructive to say the worst . . . I’ve been struggling with addiction publicly for far too long, and I am actively taking steps toward securing my sobriety and hope I can be forgiven for my mistakes.”