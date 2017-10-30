Simon Cowell Was Hospitalized After a Fall at Home

Simon Cowell was put in a neck brace and rushed to the hospital Friday night after a bad fall at his London home.

A source says that Simon was going up a flight of stairs when he FAINTED and fell down them backwards. He later blamed the episode on low blood pressure.

He was only in the hospital for a few hours, and he gave the paparazzi a thumbs up when he got home. He’s okay, friends!

Here’s a picture of the stairs he fell down.