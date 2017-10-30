Sign in with your existing account
Simon Cowell Was Hospitalized After a Fall at Home
By
Estee
Power 953 News
Simon Cowell was put in a neck brace and rushed to the hospital Friday night after a bad fall at his London home.
A source says that Simon was going up a flight of stairs when he FAINTED and fell down them backwards. He later blamed the
episode on low blood pressure.
He was only in the hospital for a few hours, and he gave the paparazzi a thumbs up when he got home. He’s okay, friends!
Here’s a picture of the
stairs he fell down.
