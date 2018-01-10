Now Playing
Posted: January 10, 2018

O.J. Simpson Addresses The Rumor Of Khloe Kardashian Being His Daughter

Comments

By nigelsealy

Power 953 News

There has been speculation that  O.J. Simpson might have been Khloe Kardashian real father. Ever since O.J. Simpson was release from jail the rumors and conspiracies theories  have been in full effect.

TMZ caught up with O.J. Simpson and he answered the question everyone has been wondering for years.

They congratulated O.J. Simpson on Khloe’s pregnancy.

O.J. Simpson said:

Well, for Bob, God bless his soul, yeah. But I don’t know for me. I don’t think for me. I didn’t have nothing to do with it,”

In addition O.J. Simpson  said :

“Khloé and the girls were all terrific girls when they were growing up. They were nice and terrific. I think today they’re still nice and terrific, except they’ve kind of added sex appeal to their résumé. I’m happy for them. Congratulations to her. But trust me, I didn’t have nothing to do with it. I would be proud if I had anything to do with it, but I don’t. God bless her.”

Check out the full interview below:

 

 


