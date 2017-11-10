Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop

Posted: November 10, 2017

OJ Simpson Banned from Vegas Hotel After He Gets Way Too Rowdy

Comments

By Estee

Power 953 News

OJ Simpson should probably just lay low . . . not attract attention to himself . . . and enjoy the fact that he’s FREE.  In other words, just act like a normal 70-year-old man.

But of course, he can’t.

O.J. was kicked out of the Cosmopolitan Hotel in Las Vegas Wednesday night, after he got wasted . . . and too rowdy.

They say he’s been hitting up the bars at that hotel since his release from prison, and on Wednesday he started arguing with the staff, and, “glasses broke at the bar.”  Technically, they don’t say O.J. broke the glasses.

Security showed up, and escorted him out.  He went without causing a scene . . . but he’s been permanently banned from the Cosmopolitan.

 


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Follow POWER 95.3
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation