OJ Simpson Banned from Vegas Hotel After He Gets Way Too Rowdy

By Estee

Power 953 News

OJ Simpson should probably just lay low . . . not attract attention to himself . . . and enjoy the fact that he’s FREE. In other words, just act like a normal 70-year-old man.

But of course, he can’t.

O.J. was kicked out of the Cosmopolitan Hotel in Las Vegas Wednesday night, after he got wasted . . . and too rowdy.

They say he’s been hitting up the bars at that hotel since his release from prison, and on Wednesday he started arguing with the staff, and, “glasses broke at the bar.” Technically, they don’t say O.J. broke the glasses.

Security showed up, and escorted him out. He went without causing a scene . . . but he’s been permanently banned from the Cosmopolitan.