Snoop Dogg to drop a Gospel Album

Yep you read that right! Snoop Dogg sat down on a podcast recently and shared his aspirations to release a Gospel album! “I’m working on a gospel album,” said Snoop. “It’s always been on my heart. I just never got around to it because I always be doing gangsta business or doing this or doing that. I just felt like it’s been on my heart too long. I need to do it now.” This will be another reincarnation from the Dogg father. Remember he previously released a Reggae album under the Snoop Lion name.

Would you buy this album or not?