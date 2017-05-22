Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop

Posted: May 22, 2017

Snoop Dogg to drop a Gospel Album

Comments

By djnailz

Power 953 News

Yep you read that right! Snoop Dogg sat down on a podcast recently and shared his aspirations to release a Gospel album! “I’m working on a gospel album,” said Snoop. “It’s always been on my heart. I just never got around to it because I always be doing gangsta business or doing this or doing that. I just felt like it’s been on my heart too long. I need to do it now.” This will be another reincarnation from the Dogg father. Remember he previously released a Reggae album under the Snoop Lion name.

Would you buy this album or not?


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Follow POWER 95.3
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation