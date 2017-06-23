Snoop Dogg is talking up the second season of “Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party”, which debuts in October.

Snoop and Martha Stewart have always been a FASCINATING pairing, especially since they didn’t even meet in prison. Snoop says his favorite part of working with her is that she “loves to get him drunk.”

And he also says he doesn’t smoke on the set because he’s a “businessman” . . . and, “I wanted to smell the beautiful perfume Martha had on every day.”