Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop

Posted: January 04, 2017

Soulja boy almost beat down, and it wasn’t chris brown

Comments

Related

View Larger
Soulja boy almost beat down, and it wasn’t chris brown

Chris Brown and Soulja Boy have been engaging in a ridiculous beef online, which apparently started because Soulja Boy flirted with Chris’ ex Karrueche on Instagram.  That set off an angry back-and-forth.

When Karrueche chimed in on the mess, Chris said she should shut up, because, “advice from [B-words] that had my [junk] in they mouth is really not informative.”  Stay classy, Chris.

Anyway, last night Soulja Boy was running around a street in Compton . . . acting like a tough guy . . . talking about how he was challenging Chris to a fight.  He was broadcasting the whole thing on Instagram Live, and it ended when he almost got BEAT DOWN by some other guy, after he put his arm around him.


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Follow POWER 95.3
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation