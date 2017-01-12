Sign in with your existing account
Soulja Boy Robbed, Was It Chris Brown?
Your boy Soulja got robbed!
Law enforcement sources tell us a man busted into Soulja’s Hollywood Hills home after busting the front door down the crook nabbed $10k in cash and $12k in jewelry.
He wasn’t home at the time of the burglary, but his house is wired with surveillance cameras, one of which captured the suspect’s image.
We’ll find out scene!
