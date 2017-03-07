Now Playing
Posted: March 07, 2017

Soulja Boy Trash Talks Chris Brown at Concert

Soulja Boy Trash Talks Chris Brown at Concert

The Soulja Boy and Chris Brown beef is getting old and played out, but Soulja Boy reignited it over the weekend at his show in Minneapolis.  He spent a couple minutes trash talking Chris for backing out of their boxing match.

Soulja called Chris the B-word . . . and said, “He was scared I was gonna hit his a** with that Superman punch.”  Chris responded on Instagram . . . saying it was FAKE NEWS, and that “the opportunity to embarrass and do harm to him isn’t even funny anymore.”


