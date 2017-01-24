Now Playing
Posted: January 24, 2017

Soulja was charged with felony gun possession yesterday

Soulja was charged with felony gun possession yesterday

Los Angeles prosecutors charged Soulja Boy with felony weapons violations stemming from a police search of his home in December where they found an assault weapon and a stolen police handgun.

If convicted, he’s looking at over four years behind bars.  He pleaded not guilty, and is due back in court on February 28th.

 


